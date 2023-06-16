Air defense forces destroyed 21 "Shahed" and 15 cruise missiles

10:05 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of June 2, air defense forces destroyed 21 Shahed missiles and 15 cruise missiles that the Russians used to attack Ukraine, the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.



According to the Air Force, the Russian invaders first attacked with Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones. This happened at about 23.00 on the night of June 2. They entered from the south, using the terrain and the bed of the Dnieper.



Around 03:00, Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles fired by Tu-95ms strategic bombers from the Caspian were already in Ukrainian airspace. They entered from the northern direction, attacking Kyiv, maneuvered, trying to mislead the air defense.