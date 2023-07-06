Air defense forces destroyed 7 out of 10 "calibers" - Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

12:03 06 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Lviv was subjected to rocket fire from Caliber systems from the Black Sea. The air defense units were successfully able to destroy seven out of ten targets fired by the enemy, according to information received from the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



It is noted that the strikes were carried out both from surface ships and from submarines.



The military noted that during the hostilities, several groups of missiles were recorded, which initially moved in a northerly direction, using the terrain and the channel of the Dnieper River, and then abruptly changed course to the west.

As a result of active actions by anti-aircraft missile units and aviation of the Air Force, only seven out of ten Caliber cruise missiles were destroyed.