Air Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 13 missiles and a drone of the occupiers

09:35 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of June 23, the air defense forces successfully destroyed all 13 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles and a reconnaissance drone used by Russian invaders in an attack on the territory of Ukraine.



Information about this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the official Telegram channel.



On the night of June 23, the enemy carried out a strike from strategic aircraft on the territory of Ukraine, this time the target was an airfield in the Khmelnytsky region.



The missiles were launched around midnight from the Caspian Sea with the help of four Tu-95ms bombers.



Thanks to the actions of air defense, all 13 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were successfully destroyed, mainly in the Khmelnitsky region.



In addition, according to the Air Force, the Ukrainian defenders were able to destroy an enemy reconnaissance drone of an undetermined type.