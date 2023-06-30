The defense forces have seized the initiative and are advancing near Bakhmut

12:40 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have seized the strategic initiative and are advancing near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, said Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Anna Malyar.

“The Ukrainian Defense Forces are confidently moving along the flanks around Bakhmut. However, the occupiers have brought a large number of forces into the area,” she said and noted that the enemy has an advantage in the number of people and weapons.

"We did not enter the city itself. But we continue to control the southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut. However, the main battles are now going around. We can say that the offensive is going on several directions. These are not only flanks, but a much wider front," said Anna Malyar.

As for the south of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are advancing there with "various success."



According to the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, "the front line is being leveled in this area in order to occupy and gain a foothold on the necessary lines.