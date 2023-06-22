Switzerland allocates assistance to Ukraine for humanitarian demining

19:44 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Switzerland will help Ukraine with the clearance of territories, for this the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sports donated a demining vehicle from the Swiss Digger Foundation to the State Emergency Service (SSChS).



This is reported by the Swiss Federal Council.



The Swiss government notes that the number of territories in Ukraine contaminated with mines, cluster munitions and explosive objects has increased significantly since the beginning of the war.

"These contaminated areas pose a direct threat to the civilian population, making humanitarian demining necessary.. In order to safely and efficiently clean them, Ukraine urgently needs specialized equipment.. This includes, in particular, mechanical cleaning equipment.

Switzerland handed over to Ukraine a mine-clearing vehicle designed and manufactured by the Swiss Digger Foundation. A sapper vehicle is a remote-controlled tracked vehicle the size of a small bulldozer. She can destroy or detonate anti-personnel mines with a cutter, making them harmless.



In addition to the demining vehicle, the Swiss Ministry of Defense also provides Ukraine with a truck, a trailer and a set of spare parts for three years. Ukrainian specialists will also be taught on the spot by experts from the Digger Foundation. The entire assistance package, worth about 1.2 million Swiss francs, will be financed by the Swiss Armed Forces.



Handover of machines and staff training are scheduled for September.