Sweden plans to train Ukrainian pilots on JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets

18:22 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Swedish government has announced a new military support package for Ukraine, which provides for the training of Ukrainian pilots on JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets.



Information about this was published on the official website of the Swedish government on Friday, June 16.



According to the report, the total cost of this 12th aid package to Ukraine is approximately SEK 250 million (about $23.6 million). Sweden has allocated 140 million crowns to the UK International Fund, the funds of which will be used for training and the purchase of defense equipment for Ukraine, including long-range missiles.



In addition, the Swedish government is allocating 90 million crowns to the NATO Comprehensive Assistance to Ukraine Trust Fund for the purchase of defense equipment, fuel, medical equipment and military training equipment.. This package also provides support for the strengthening and modernization of defense and security institutions in Ukraine.



As part of this initiative, the Swedish military will conduct familiarization training for Ukrainian pilots and aviation technical personnel on the use of JAS 39 Gripen fighters.