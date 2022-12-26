Sweden will send funds to Ukraine to restore destroyed schools and hospitals

The Swedish government will provide Ukraine with another 600 million Swedish crowns (more than 55 million euros).
It is reported by SVT.
According to Swedish Development Cooperation Minister Johan Forssell, these funds will be used to rebuild destroyed schools, hospitals, infrastructure and agriculture.
It is noted that the details of the assistance package will be presented at a joint donor conference in Paris.
