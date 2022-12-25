States handed over $13 million worth of energy equipment to Ukraine

08:55 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States sent the first batch of equipment to Ukraine to meet the needs of energy infrastructure for a total of $13 million.



On Tuesday, December 13, reports Reuters, citing unnamed US officials.



Assistance will include transformers, switching units and cables needed to restore power supply, and other equipment.



A source familiar with the situation said that two more aircraft with such equipment will fly out of America this week.



Prior to this, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told The Wall Street Journal WSJ CEO Summit that the country is working with the G7, the European Union, the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to help Ukraine rebuild its energy infrastructure.