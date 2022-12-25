States will give Ukraine a new aid package

20:10 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As part of a new military aid package to Ukraine, the US intends to donate electronic equipment that can turn unguided aircraft munitions into smart bombs.



This is mentioned in several US officials.



Said electronic means combine navigation and global positioning systems and can be adapted to bombs of different weights and sizes to create the so-called joint direct strike munitions (JDAM).



Precision bombs could help Ukraine attack Russian defense lines or other major targets. "Smart bombs" will be able to hit targets at a distance of about 24 kilometers - that is, not deep into Russian territory, CNN emphasizes.



Channel sources did not specify how many sets of electronic equipment and what type of JDAM Ukraine will receive, and noted that a new package of US military assistance is expected this week.



CNN notes that Ukrainian aviation will need to find a way to launch JDAM from obsolete Soviet-era aircraft, as was the case with US-made HARM anti-radiation missiles.



Earlier, information about the transfer of kits for "smart bombs" to Ukraine was reported by The Washington Post.



Recall that last week it became known that the United States is preparing another package of military assistance for Ukraine, which will include air defense systems.



