States intend to transfer kits for "smart" bombs to the Ukrainian front - media

11:53 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The US administration plans to send Ukraine advanced electronic equipment that turns unguided aircraft munitions into "smart bombs" capable of hitting Russian military positions with a high degree of accuracy.



This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing senior US officials.



The kits include global positioning devices for accuracy and can be attached to a variety of weapons, creating what the Pentagon calls Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM.



The US military uses this technology on bombs up to 2,000 pounds (907 kg), typically using it with bombers and fighters.



It is not yet known whether President Biden or any of his top national security advisers approved the proposed transfer of JDAM to Ukraine.



The Ukrainian air force relies heavily on aging Soviet MiG aircraft, and the Pentagon is looking at ways to modernize them.



The Biden administration has previously provided Ukraine with other advanced weaponry, including high-velocity air-launched anti-radiation missiles, or HARMs, to enhance Ukraine's ability to launch air strikes.



The delivery of the JDAM will be another major move by Washington to help Ukraine repel invading Russian troops, providing a new way to target Russian units and headquarters.