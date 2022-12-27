Scholz was criticized in the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine

08:10 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the Bundestag Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, condemned German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the issue of supplying equipment to Ukraine, calling for long-term and preventive planning of military assistance to Kyiv. She stated this in an interview with RND, published on Tuesday, December 27.



Asked about the need to plan deliveries several months in advance, Strack-Zimmerman called this approach the right one.

"This would be the right move, and we must do it in close cooperation with the Ukrainian army and NATO partners. Russia will not stop terrorizing Ukraine. Germany must develop a scenario with its partners to continue support in the coming months," she stressed, urging not just to react to the situation. "Weapons must be delivered preemptively to where bottlenecks already arise," Strack-Zimmerman said.

According to her, Germany has no strategy.

"This is problem. Always responding to Ukrainian calls for help is not a long-term strategy," she concluded.

Germany's refusal to supply Ukraine with battle tanks is "not only incomprehensible, but alarmingly short-sighted," Strack-Zimmerman said.

"I'm so tired of excuses why we can't deliver tanks. Especially when I hear that these deliveries would mean a special provocation from Russia. We have successfully delivered self-propelled howitzers, anti-aircraft guns, artillery systems and high-performance anti-aircraft systems to save thousands of lives. The supply of tanks now would be an important addition to pushing back Russian forces," she said.