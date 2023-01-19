Scholz put forward a condition for the US to transfer tanks to Ukraine

09:20 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin will transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine if the United States decides to supply Abrams tanks to Kyiv.. The White House said that each country should make its own decision on assistance to Ukraine.

The Süddeutsche Zeitung writes about it.



It is noted that Scholz has always stressed that Germany will not provide assistance itself when it comes to military support for Ukraine.. It remains unclear whether this will happen before the meeting of fans of Ukraine in Ramstein on January 20, the newspaper writes.

“Obviously, the United States is demanding from the chancellor not only to allow other countries to supply Leopard 2 battle tanks if Germany participates in such deliveries, but also to supply a certain number of tanks themselves,” the material says.

The Süddeutsche Zeitung writes that the production company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann has manufactured about 3,600 Leopard 2 main battle tanks to date and delivered them to many countries.. Since the model is made in Germany, the federal government must approve each shipment to another country.



White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said at the briefing that each country should make its own decision on aid to Ukraine.



She noted that the United States is in constant communication with Ukraine and will continue to provide it with everything necessary to protect it from Russian aggression.

“When it comes to other countries, the president (Joe Biden – ed.) believes that each country should make its own sovereign decision about what kind of security and what types of equipment they are willing to provide to Ukraine, ” the White House speaker said.

According to Jean-Pierre, the US welcomes Germany's decision to transfer BMPs and SAM batteries to Ukraine and the UK's decision to provide Ukraine with Challenger tanks.. .