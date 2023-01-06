Scholz and Biden agreed to transfer Bradley and Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

07:44 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Following a telephone conversation between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the parties agreed to transfer Bradley and Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

The White House reports.

"The United States intends to supply Ukraine with the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, and Germany - the Marder infantry fighting vehicle". Both countries plan to train Ukrainian troops on the respective systems.

It is noted that the leaders will continue to provide air defense facilities. The German Chancellor once again announced that Germany would transfer to Ukraine an additional Patriot battery, the transfer of which was previously announced in the United States.



Following the talks, President Biden and Chancellor Scholz also expressed their gratitude for the military support provided to Ukraine by other allies and partners, noted the ongoing coordination efforts of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group, and welcomed additional deliveries of air defense systems and combat vehicles.



In addition, the leaders reaffirmed their support for the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.



According to Reuters, citing US officials, the new US aid package will include about 50 M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.. The package is scheduled to be announced today, January 6th.