Scholz and Biden agreed to transfer Bradley and Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

Following a telephone conversation between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the parties agreed to transfer Bradley and Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.
The White House reports.
It is noted that the leaders will continue to provide air defense facilities. The German Chancellor once again announced that Germany would transfer to Ukraine an additional Patriot battery, the transfer of which was previously announced in the United States.
Following the talks, President Biden and Chancellor Scholz also expressed their gratitude for the military support provided to Ukraine by other allies and partners, noted the ongoing coordination efforts of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group, and welcomed additional deliveries of air defense systems and combat vehicles.
In addition, the leaders reaffirmed their support for the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.
According to Reuters, citing US officials, the new US aid package will include about 50 M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.. The package is scheduled to be announced today, January 6th.
M2 Bradley
The M2 Bradley is the main infantry fighting vehicle in service with the mechanized troops of the US Army since the 1980s. The combat vehicle was named in honor of the American general during the Second World War, Omar Bradley.
The BMP is designed to ensure the transportation of motorized infantry units to the battlefield, combat from the vehicle and fire support for them during and after dismounting. On its basis, the M3 Bradley combat reconnaissance vehicle was created.
Bradley's primary weapon is the M242 Bushmaster 25mm automatic cannon.. Additionally, the BMP has a coaxial 7.62 mm M240C machine gun and a TOW ATGM launcher.
Earlier it became known that France will transfer AMX-10RC and Bastion armored vehicles to Ukraine.
