09:40 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is trying to maintain his positive image, for which he is increasing his activity in the public field against the backdrop of a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.



This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has maintained a high public profile over the past week, likely to portray himself as the controller of strategic issues as Ukraine accelerates offensive operations.

In particular, Shoigu provided at least two comments on Russian defense operations, including grossly exaggerated claims regarding Ukrainian losses.. This contrasts with other key periods of the war, when he avoided public speaking, writes the Kingdom's Ministry of Defense.

Shoigu also urged the Russian defense industry to redouble its efforts and criticized the officers of the Western Military District for not sending reserve armored vehicles to the front fast enough .

Such actions indicate that Shoigu is likely acutely aware of the need to maintain a positive image amid growing criticism from some Russians.