Shmygal: Ukrainians must be prepared for emergency blackouts

15:47 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine may resume emergency power outages. This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on January 6.

"Warm weather and holidays led to a decrease in electricity consumption, which allowed us not to apply blackouts during the New Year holidays. However, already yesterday, January 5, consumption increased, therefore, in the central and eastern regions, as well as in Odessa, Lvov, Dnipro, scheduled outages," he said.

According to Shmyhal, a significant cooling is expected today. Accordingly, consumption will increase and the deficit in the energy system will increase. In addition, the enemy is ready to launch another missile attack on civilian and energy infrastructure.