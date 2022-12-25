Shmygal urged France to provide Ukraine with Leclerc tanks

19:39 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal called on France to provide Ukraine with the main French battle tank Leclerc as part of the supply of military assistance to counter the Russian invasion.



He stated this during a speech on TF1.

"We need howitzers and ammunition, including rockets, which we use every day. We are asking for tanks, including French Leclercs," the official said.

Shmygal added that Russia fires 50,000-70,000 shells on Ukrainian territory every day.. In addition, the Russian Federation uses Iranian drones to strike the infrastructure of Ukraine, the prime minister recalled.

"More than 500 Iranian drones have been launched against Ukraine. We have learned to shoot them down. On Saturday, out of 15 drones directed against Odessa, 10 were intercepted," the official said.

According to him, Ukraine needs air defense systems to protect its skies, in particular Patriot systems.



The third-generation Leclerc tank was created by GIAT (now Nexter) in the 1980s to replace the outdated AMX-30 tank. Its mass production began in 1992.. Leclerc is in service with the French army, Jordan and the army of the United Arab Emirates.



Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukraine hopes to receive Leopard 2 tanks from Germany.