Shmygal urged France to provide Ukraine with Leclerc tanks

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal called on France to provide Ukraine with the main French battle tank Leclerc as part of the supply of military assistance to counter the Russian invasion.
He stated this during a speech on TF1.
Shmygal added that Russia fires 50,000-70,000 shells on Ukrainian territory every day.. In addition, the Russian Federation uses Iranian drones to strike the infrastructure of Ukraine, the prime minister recalled.
According to him, Ukraine needs air defense systems to protect its skies, in particular Patriot systems.
The third-generation Leclerc tank was created by GIAT (now Nexter) in the 1980s to replace the outdated AMX-30 tank. Its mass production began in 1992.. Leclerc is in service with the French army, Jordan and the army of the United Arab Emirates.
Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukraine hopes to receive Leopard 2 tanks from Germany.
