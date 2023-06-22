Shmygal summed up the results of the London Conference on the restoration of Ukraine

17:02 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

During the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine held in London, the partners announced new financial support for the state, and also supported the idea of using frozen Russian assets to restore Ukraine.





This was announced during a press conference on June 22 by Prime Minister Denis Shmihal.

The head of the Ukrainian government thanked the organizers and participants of the event, which took place in London.

“I am very grateful to Great Britain for hosting and organizing such a powerful event, I thank all partners and allies who stand side by side with Ukraine in these difficult times for us, our resilience is the strength of the Ukrainian people multiplied by the military, financial, sanctions, humanitarian support of our partners and allies. Ukraine will always remember those who are helping us today in the struggle and restoration," the official stressed.

According to him, at the reconstruction conference, the solidarity of the world with Ukraine was manifested not only in declarations. In particular, Shmyhal listed the new financial resources announced by Ukraine's partners:

50 billion euros from the EU as a new medium-term support instrument;

a £3bn three-year support program from the UK;

$1.76 billion under an agreement with the World Bank;

600 million euros to the energy companies Ukrhydroenergo, Ukrenergo, Naftogaz from the EBRD;

a new portfolio of projects for recovery of 840 million. euro from the European Investment Bank;

$1.3 billion in announced aid from the US;

an additional 381 million euros in aid from Germany.

According to the official, during the event, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy and the UK Foreign Office signed an energy partnership memorandum, which provides for the creation of a new green innovation challenge fund in the amount of 62 million pounds.



The Prime Minister added that with the participation of Ukraine, a regular meeting of the Interdepartmental Donor Coordination Platform was held. This step enhances coordination with partners on the issue of the country's reconstruction.



Also at the stage of formation is a coalition of businesses for investment in Ukraine - Ukraine Business Compact. According to Shmyhal, 400 international companies have already joined the initiative.



In addition, Ukraine signed an agreement with the EU, Norway, Switzerland and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on joint work on insurance of war risks, the prime minister added. He thanked for the support of the United States, Great Britain and Finland, which act as donors of this initiative.