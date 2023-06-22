Shmygal named 10 key aspects of the restoration of Ukraine

16:59 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Now Ukraine is considering 10 key aspects of Ukraine's recovery, including loss assessment, recovery stages, transparency and funding sources.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmigal said this during the opening of the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, the purpose of which is to attract international investment for the resumption of Ukraine after the Russian invasion.



The first aspect of the restoration of Ukraine is the assessment of losses

"Together with the World Bank, the European Commission and the UN, we have created such a tool. We did a quick damage and needs assessment. This document contains a comprehensive overview of the impact of the war on 20 different sectors," the head of government said.

The second aspect of the restoration of Ukraine - the stages of recovery

The first stage is a rapid recovery, which began last year and is now being actively implemented.

"We are talking about projects that are really necessary for the survival of the country and people in a war. The World Bank estimates that this year we need $14.1 billion for such priority recovery projects,” Smihal explained.

The second stage is a long-term reconstruction, which will last for many years, and now they are starting to draw up a plan for its implementation.



The third aspect of Ukraine's recovery is the priorities for rapid recovery

According to Shmyhal, the government has identified five main priorities for 2023:

energy,

humanitarian demining,

housing,

critical and social infrastructure

economic support

The fourth aspect of the recovery of Ukraine is the architecture of recovery

As Shmihal noted, the implementation of all these projects requires a special coverage of architecture and regular platforms for cooperation.. He recalled that last year the post of Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine was established, the State Agency for Restoration, the Trust Fund to Overcome the Consequences of Aggression, and the positions of Deputy Ministers for restoration in relevant departments were also created.

“We are actively engaging regional authorities, which are an important element of decentralization reform along with the internal architecture of recovery. We have created a new mechanism for regular interaction with our international partners. This is an interagency donor coordination platform for Ukraine. Now the Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration will be the representative of Ukraine in this platform,” Shmyhal said.

The fifth aspect of Ukraine's recovery is transparency

“Speaking about the architecture of renewal, we have many times recalled the words transparency and accountability. We make sure that these are not just words, Ukrainian reconstruction should become synonymous with transparency," Shmyhal said.

He added that last month they introduced a digital renewal ecosystem for responsible governance.. The ecosystem, he says, will allow every stage of any restoration project to be controlled in a very short period of time, with more than 5,000 restoration sites already entered into the system.



The sixth aspect of the restoration of Ukraine - a parametric approach

Parametric approach is the principle when the government defines the general framework, broad policies and general requirements.

"What does this mean in practice? For example, at the legislative level, we have established new requirements for the construction, in particular, of residential buildings, so that they now have a bomb shelter. Together with the World Bank, the US International Development Finance Corporation and other partners, we are working on an effective model of war risk insurance for investments in Ukraine," the Prime Minister stressed.

According to him, five key segments have been identified that will become the basis for the restoration and transformation of our economy.

The first sector is energy. There is huge potential in the electricity sector, gas production and storage, and hydrogen energy.

The second sector is the military-industrial complex. Many Ukrainian types of weapons and developments prove their effectiveness on the battlefield. European and global defense companies are increasingly considering building new production facilities in Ukraine.

The third sector is agriculture. Ukraine is already a world leader in the production of many crops. With government incentives and private foreign investment, post-war growth in this sector can be ambiguous.

The fourth sector is infrastructure. Currently, the recorded damage to this sector exceeds $100 billion.. So over the years it will be a market that will be worth tens of billions of euros. Ukraine will actively propose public-private partnership projects and concessions.

The fifth sector is IT.

“We aim to become the digital center in Europe. We offer companies some of the most favorable tax and regulatory conditions in the world. In general, we are telling the private sector that those who invest in Ukraine today will have extraordinary opportunities and prospects in the coming years,” Shyhal said.

The tenth aspect of the restoration of Ukraine - Ukraine is changing

“Plans, changes and reforms are clearly in line with our aspirations to become a member of the EU. We understand that Ukraine must change and Ukraine is now transforming,” the head of government said.

Shmyhal said that the government has identified 10 priority reforms and transformation projects for 2023: European integration, security and defense, a new policy towards veterans, human capital development in the face of emergency challenges, a new economic model, logistics development and rapid recovery.

"In addition, we have a fully established anti-corruption infrastructure: the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption. These are important institutions that make it possible to ensure the principle of the inevitability of punishment and the rule of law," Shmyhal said.

At the same time, the government is pursuing a massive digitalization reform, extensive business regulation, corporatization and privatization of state-owned enterprises.. This is a necessary set of changes, which, according to the prime minister, will prevent corruption.