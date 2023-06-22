Shmygal named 10 key aspects of the restoration of Ukraine

Now Ukraine is considering 10 key aspects of Ukraine's recovery, including loss assessment, recovery stages, transparency and funding sources.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmigal said this during the opening of the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, the purpose of which is to attract international investment for the resumption of Ukraine after the Russian invasion.
The first aspect of the restoration of Ukraine is the assessment of losses
The second aspect of the restoration of Ukraine - the stages of recovery
The first stage is a rapid recovery, which began last year and is now being actively implemented.
The second stage is a long-term reconstruction, which will last for many years, and now they are starting to draw up a plan for its implementation.
The third aspect of Ukraine's recovery is the priorities for rapid recovery
According to Shmyhal, the government has identified five main priorities for 2023:
- energy,
- humanitarian demining,
- housing,
- critical and social infrastructure
- economic support
The fourth aspect of the recovery of Ukraine is the architecture of recovery
As Shmihal noted, the implementation of all these projects requires a special coverage of architecture and regular platforms for cooperation.. He recalled that last year the post of Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine was established, the State Agency for Restoration, the Trust Fund to Overcome the Consequences of Aggression, and the positions of Deputy Ministers for restoration in relevant departments were also created.
The fifth aspect of Ukraine's recovery is transparency
He added that last month they introduced a digital renewal ecosystem for responsible governance.. The ecosystem, he says, will allow every stage of any restoration project to be controlled in a very short period of time, with more than 5,000 restoration sites already entered into the system.
The sixth aspect of the restoration of Ukraine - a parametric approach
Parametric approach is the principle when the government defines the general framework, broad policies and general requirements.
According to him, five key segments have been identified that will become the basis for the restoration and transformation of our economy.
- The first sector is energy. There is huge potential in the electricity sector, gas production and storage, and hydrogen energy.
- The second sector is the military-industrial complex. Many Ukrainian types of weapons and developments prove their effectiveness on the battlefield. European and global defense companies are increasingly considering building new production facilities in Ukraine.
- The third sector is agriculture. Ukraine is already a world leader in the production of many crops. With government incentives and private foreign investment, post-war growth in this sector can be ambiguous.
- The fourth sector is infrastructure. Currently, the recorded damage to this sector exceeds $100 billion.. So over the years it will be a market that will be worth tens of billions of euros. Ukraine will actively propose public-private partnership projects and concessions.
- The fifth sector is IT.
The tenth aspect of the restoration of Ukraine - Ukraine is changing
Shmyhal said that the government has identified 10 priority reforms and transformation projects for 2023: European integration, security and defense, a new policy towards veterans, human capital development in the face of emergency challenges, a new economic model, logistics development and rapid recovery.
At the same time, the government is pursuing a massive digitalization reform, extensive business regulation, corporatization and privatization of state-owned enterprises.. This is a necessary set of changes, which, according to the prime minister, will prevent corruption.
