Blackmail by the threat of undermining the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: the Defense Forces foresaw this

11:12 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The blackmail with the threat of undermining the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station lasted for a long time, but the Defense Forces foresaw this in their strategies.

During the broadcast of the national telethon, the press secretary of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, Natalia Gumenyuk, stated this.
“Obviously, this will have a certain impact, since the landscape of the future battlefield has changed significantly, and the front line itself now runs along a flood river, instead of the Dnieper River. However, this is an insignificant change, since our plans always take into account various scenarios and strategies for responding to them," Gumenyuk said.