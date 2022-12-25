Russian blackmail failed: European gas storage facilities are 90% full

15:08 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The European Union has accumulated the volumes of gas necessary to pass the winter period, despite interruptions in the supply of blue fuel from Russia.



This was during a speech on December 12, said the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"Regarding the fact that we have established an obligation to increase the minimum filling of gas storage facilities. Our storage facilities are filled by more than 90%. Therefore, we have exceeded our target. It is very good. Now we have exceeded the average occupancy rate for the last 5 years," the official said.

She stated that the Russian gas blackmail had completely failed.

"Therefore, we can sum up that we are ready for this winter, despite the interruptions in supplies from Russia," said von der Leyen.

Despite this, as early as 2023, the EU may face a gas shortage, the head of the European Commission added.

"According to the analysis, despite the measures introduced, next year we may face a gas shortage of up to 30 billion cubic meters.. The steps already taken will help to partially solve this, but other measures are still needed," she stressed.

In particular, von der Leyen urged to focus on the import of liquefied natural gas.

"I am sure that we will be able to maintain the same level that we had this year - 1.3 billion cubic meters," the official explained.

According to her, the EU should also fully launch a joint gas purchase platform.

"About the joint procurement platform - we have established it and have a political agreement on it. Participation in it is voluntary. What we could see in recent weeks is a significant increase in interest in her," said Ursula von der Leyen.

The head of the European Commission hopes that the EU Council will support this proposal in the next few days.