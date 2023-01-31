Shabunin criticized Liev, who is responsible for the armed contracts of the Ministry of Defense

Alexander Liev, who is in charge of the armed contracts of the Ministry of Defense, supported the occupation of Crimea.
This was reported by the Chairman of the Board of the CPC Vitaly Shabunin, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Maryana Bezuglaya on Facebook.
Shabunin said that Liev was a native of the city of Ukhta in the Republic of Komi, a former Minister of Resorts and Tourism of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea under fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych.
In March 2014, during the Russian occupation of Crimea, Liev called on Kyiv to "hear Crimea" and "legalize the referendum" for its status.
In addition, in January 2006, Liev coordinated the setting up of pickets and roadblocks near the lighthouses, which, according to the distribution of the Black Sea Fleet of the USSR, were supposed to go to Ukraine, but were illegally held by the Russian fleet.
Pro-Russian activists counteracted the Ukrainian navy who tried to enter the territory of the lighthouses in Big Yalta, Feodosiya and near Genichesk.
Bezuglaya said on Facebook that she recommended Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov to fire Liev a few months ago.
According to her, the people's deputy applied to the SBU because of Liev's appointment to the Ministry of Defense.
