18:28 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Alexander Liev, who is in charge of the armed contracts of the Ministry of Defense, supported the occupation of Crimea.



This was reported by the Chairman of the Board of the CPC Vitaly Shabunin, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Maryana Bezuglaya on Facebook.

“He blocked the access of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to our lighthouses, called for “hearing Crimea”, supported the “referendum”, and then the occupation of the peninsula. All this is about the man whom Reznikov appointed from the summer to sign arms contracts for the Ministry of Defense. How do you like that?

Meet Alexander Liev. Since the summer of 2022, he has been appointed acting head of the department of military-technical policy, development of weapons and military equipment of the Ministry of Defense. It depends on Liyev from whom, for how much and what kind of weapons and military equipment Ukraine buys. He also has all the information about foreign components, the payment schedule for contracts, the location of production in Ukraine and the delivery time..

Liev's department carries out multibillion-dollar contracts, despite Reznikov's tales that weapons are purchased by the newly created defense procurement agency according to NATO standards. In addition, Liev, on behalf of the Ministry of Defense, is cooperating with international partners to equip the Armed Forces of Ukraine with modern weapons," Shabunin said.

Shabunin said that Liev was a native of the city of Ukhta in the Republic of Komi, a former Minister of Resorts and Tourism of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea under fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych.



In March 2014, during the Russian occupation of Crimea, Liev called on Kyiv to "hear Crimea" and "legalize the referendum" for its status.



In addition, in January 2006, Liev coordinated the setting up of pickets and roadblocks near the lighthouses, which, according to the distribution of the Black Sea Fleet of the USSR, were supposed to go to Ukraine, but were illegally held by the Russian fleet.



Pro-Russian activists counteracted the Ukrainian navy who tried to enter the territory of the lighthouses in Big Yalta, Feodosiya and near Genichesk.



Bezuglaya said on Facebook that she recommended Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov to fire Liev a few months ago.



According to her, the people's deputy applied to the SBU because of Liev's appointment to the Ministry of Defense.