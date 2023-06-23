US Senate: the use of Russian nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine is an attack on NATO

13:06 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

A draft resolution was presented in the United States Senate, which proposes to recognize any use of nuclear weapons by Russia or Belarus on the territory of Ukraine as an attack on NATO.



The announcement was made on June 22 at a joint press conference by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and the co-sponsor of the resolution, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.

"Today we presented a resolution calling for any use of a nuclear device by Russia or Belarus on Ukrainian territory to stop a counteroffensive or crush the will of the Ukrainian people as an attack on NATO," Graham said.

He stressed that Russia must understand that the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine will cause "a collective response from NATO, and they will be at war with NATO."



On his Twitter account, Lindsey Graham also noted that the tactical use of nuclear weapons or the destruction of a nuclear facility would lead to radioactive contamination, including NATO territory, so the North Atlantic Alliance should resort to Article 5 on collective security.