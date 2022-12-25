The US Senate supported the amendment on the transfer of the arrested assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine

08:06 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The US Senate has supported a bill on the use of seized Russian assets to help Ukraine. The document was adopted as an amendment to the large-scale draft budget of the US federal government.



Republican Senator Lindsey Graham explained that this amendment would allow the US Department of Justice, through the Secretary of State, to transfer income from the seized assets of the oligarch or other sanctioned organizations of the people of Ukraine, writes CNN. It will also be "a relief for American taxpayers" and "a bad day for the oligarchs."



U.S. Congressional senior adviser Paul Massaro said the U.S. Senate voted unanimously to transfer confiscated oligarch assets to Ukraine.. The senators, in particular, propose to empower the President of the United States on this matter and introduce procedures to confiscate sanctioned assets and send them to help Ukraine for a period of three years until 2025.

In addition, the US Senate passed the War Crimes Victims of Justice Act.



It is noted that this law lays the legal basis for bringing to justice all those who committed war crimes against the Ukrainian people and corrects gaps in American law.



The law in particular:

permits prosecution of war criminals in the United States regardless of the location of the crime;

extends the statute of limitations for war crimes discovered years after they were committed;

updates the current legislation, allowing to prosecute citizens of other countries. Previously, only US citizens could be held accountable for these crimes.