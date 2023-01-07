Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council responded to the words of Lomachenko in defense of the servants of the UOC (MP)

Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov reassured Vasily Lomachenko. Commenting on the air of Channel 24 on the scandalous publications of the world champion in three weight categories, he said that the boxer had nothing to worry about until he crossed the line.

Danilov recalled that in Ukraine, according to the Constitution, there is freedom of religion, and therefore you can pray to any God, but in no case should you support the aggressor country.

“If such names were mentioned less, everything would generally go calmly and quietly. Perhaps this person (Lomachenko) goes to church. I want to say that we are not fighting with the church. We are fighting those citizens who support the Russian Federation, who today have Article 111 - for high treason. Please go anywhere, pray to any God you like. We don’t care if a person is wearing a cassock, a Brioni suit or a tracksuit, but if he supports Russia, if he speaks openly with this, such a person will have trouble with our country. This is unacceptable during the war, and everyone needs to understand that it is our duty to purge, purge and purge all Russian agents from our territories. I emphasize once again: we are not at war with any church. We do not have such a task - to fight with someone. I mean institutions, organizations and so on.. But if certain people are involved in supporting the aggressor country, have contacts with it, then let them say it out loud, pack their things and go to Russia - what are you doing here then?" Danilov said.

Recall that recently the boxer, despite his indignation, persistently posted a video with the Metropolitan of the so-called UOC-MP Longin, who accused Ukraine of waging war with God, the church and its people.

For this public movement HONESTLY entered Vasily Lomachenko into the register of state traitors of Ukraine.