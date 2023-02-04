Another 116 people returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity today

12:12 04 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine on Saturday, February 4, returned another 116 people from Russian captivity. Among them are the defenders of Mariupol, partisans from Kherson, snipers from the Bakhmut direction and other military men. This was announced by the head of the OP Andriy Yermak.

He noted that 87 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were returned home, two of which were from the MTR.

In addition, eight Trooper soldiers, seven from the National Guard, six from the National Police, five from the State Border Guard Service, two from the Navy and one representative of the State Emergency Service were returned from captivity. Among them are two officers and 114 privates and sergeants.

Ukraine also managed to return the bodies of dead foreign volunteers Christopher Matthew Perry and Andrew Tobias Matthew, and the body of a deceased Ukrainian volunteer who served in the French Foreign Legion and returned to defend Ukraine after the start of the war - Evgeny Kulik.

Recall that earlier this year, Ukraine returned 156 civilians from Russian captivity.