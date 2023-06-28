Today we celebrate one of the most important public holidays - Constitution Day.

09:25 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Exactly 27 years ago (in 1996) 315 deputies of the Verkhovna Rada voted for the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine. This was preceded by a well-known constitutional night - for almost a day the parliamentarians discussed and approved the draft document.

It is worth noting that Constitution Day is the only public holiday enshrined in the Constitution itself:

"Article 161. The day of the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine is a public holiday - the Day of the Constitution of Ukraine"

The adoption of the Constitution consolidated the legal foundations of independent Ukraine, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, was an important step in ensuring human and civil rights and increased the international prestige of Ukraine in the world.

Today we are fighting for the right to independently determine our own destiny and live according to Ukrainian laws - as it is written in the Constitution of Ukraine. We are fighting for our native land, language and the future of our children!



During the war Ukrainian society changed. We have no illusions about the terrorist neighbor's intentions. Instead, there is a concentrated rage, a desire to overcome the invaders and a clear algorithm of actions that bring Victory closer every day.



Trials unite us as a nation. The Constitution, on the other hand, cements the foundation of our common home, the construction of which is not stopped even by war.