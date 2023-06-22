The SBU exposed the informer: cooperation with the Russians and the adjustment of strikes

12:50 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU, as part of the operation, detained an informant of the gur of the Russian Federation, who cooperated with the Russian military, passing them valuable information about the factories in Nikolaev and adjusting Russian air strikes on the city.



This was reported on June 22 by the Security Service of Ukraine.



Thanks to his provided information, the Russian military carried out shelling of the Nikolaev shipyard. As a result of this enemy attack, six civilians were injured and their houses were damaged.



In addition, this informant transmitted information about the bases and movement of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Mykolaiv region. Of particular interest to Russian military intelligence were ammunition depots and heavy armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including Leopard tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.



For his intelligence activities, the informant received a monetary reward from his Russian contact.



Counterintelligence agents from the Security Service of Ukraine detained this informant during his attempt to collect new data on the deployment of Ukrainian military forces in the city.



According to the investigation, the detainee turned out to be a local resident, who was attracted by the Russian special service to cooperate at the beginning of this year.. He attracted the attention of the invaders as an active participant in the pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, where he regularly left anti-Ukrainian comments under fake news.



To collect information, this attacker independently walked around the area and recorded the necessary data, or used his acquaintances to obtain information.



During a search at his place of residence, a mobile phone with evidence of his intelligence activities was found, as well as cartridges for small arms.



Now the detainee was informed about the suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



This attacker is in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison.