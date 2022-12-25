SBU continues counterintelligence activities in the Cathedral of the UOC-MP

11:49 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU again came with searches to the object of the UOC-MP. On Friday, December 9, counterintelligence activities are carried out on the territory of the Holy Intercession Cathedral in Boryspil. This was reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the police and volunteer units of territorial communities, is conducting counterintelligence activities on the territory of the Holy Intercession Cathedral in Boryspil, Kyiv region.

It is reported that the measures are being taken to exclude the use of religious communities affiliated with centers of influence in Russia as a cell of the "Russian world" and to protect the population from provocations and terrorist attacks.. They will also check the data on the use of the premises of the UOC for harboring sabotage and reconnaissance groups, foreign citizens, and storing weapons.

Law enforcement officers will inspect the territory and check the persons who are there for involvement in illegal activities.

Recall that on December 8, counterintelligence activities were completed at the facilities of the UOC-MP in Kherson, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr and Volyn regions. During the searches, law enforcement officers found Russian passports, pro-Kremlin literature, "documents" of the occupation administrations and flags of the terrorist "L/DNR".