SBU urges citizens to stop online broadcasts to ensure security

17:21 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine is actively distributing SMS messages with an important appeal to the citizens of the country to stop online broadcasts carried out by the owners of surveillance cameras.



The corresponding message notes that such online broadcasts can be used by the enemy to accurately adjust missile strikes.. The Security Service also appeals to Ukrainian citizens with a request to report cases of detection of such online broadcasts through the official Telegram bot of the SBU.