SBU publishes details of searches at Kolomoisky's

16:08 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Employees of the SBU revealed the largest schemes for embezzlement of 40 billion hryvnia by the former management of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta. As a result of the searches, a number of suspicions were announced, according to the website of the special services on Wednesday, February 1.



As law enforcement officers established, illegal mechanisms were connected with tax evasion and money laundering.



The SBU recalled that Ukrnafta is the largest oil producing company in our country, and Ukrtatnafta is an oil refinery.



Within the framework of criminal proceedings, 10 episodes of criminal activity are documented. Namely, we are talking about the withdrawal of large consignments of oil products to affiliated companies, tax evasion, the creation of bad debts of the oil refinery and oil production plants, which led to the depreciation and decrease in the value of their assets.



The investigation found that fraud was carried out in the interests of the actual owners and beneficiaries of the companies.



Based on this, the SBU, together with the Bureau of Economic Security, conducted a series of searches at the place of residence of the actual owners and top management of the financial and industrial group, which includes these companies, as well as at the addresses of the alleged storage of petroleum products in different regions of Ukraine.