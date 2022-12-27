SBU neutralized more than 4.5 thousand cyber attacks in Ukraine

11:59 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of the year, the Security Service of Ukraine has neutralized more than 4.5 thousand cyber attacks in Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the cybersecurity department of the SBU Ilya Vityuk, the press service of the SBU reports.

"We have approached 2022 with 8 years of hybrid warfare behind us.. After all, the war in cyberspace has continued before. By the time of the invasion, we were already prepared for the worst scenarios. And the massive cyber attacks that we repulsed in January and February became additional training before the invasion," Vityuk said.

With the onset of full-scale aggression, the work of the department has become much more: in 2020, almost 800 cyber attacks were recorded, in 2021 - 1400, and this year - more than 4500.

"Today, the aggressor country inflicts an average of more than 10 cyber attacks per day.. Fortunately, Ukrainian society does not even know about the majority," Ilya Vityuk said.

Vityuk noted that energy, logistics, military installations, databases of authorities and information resources are in the zone of special attention of the enemy.