Sandu sees no way to maintain relations with the Kremlin

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said she sees no way to maintain constructive relations with Russia after everything the Kremlin has done in Ukraine.
According to Newsmaker, she said this on television.
Maia Sandu was asked about the regular claims from Moscow, she called them threats.
When asked if she plans any visits and meetings with representatives of the Russian authorities, the president replied that she "has nothing to discuss with the aggressor country."
