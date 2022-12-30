Sandu sees no way to maintain relations with the Kremlin

12:12 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said she sees no way to maintain constructive relations with Russia after everything the Kremlin has done in Ukraine.



According to Newsmaker, she said this on television.



Maia Sandu was asked about the regular claims from Moscow, she called them threats.

"Unfortunately, Russia uses such tools - threats, attempts to intimidate other countries... When we came to power, we declared that we were striving for constructive relations with Russia. After this war has begun, what kind of relationship can there be with an aggressor, with a state that kills its neighbors?” Sandu said.

When asked if she plans any visits and meetings with representatives of the Russian authorities, the president replied that she "has nothing to discuss with the aggressor country."