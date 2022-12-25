The self-proclaimed head of Belarus convened a meeting of the military and security officials

14:52 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the Belarusian regime, Alexander Lukashenko, is holding a meeting with the military and the power bloc to discuss the recent check of the combat readiness of the army and the transfer of part of the equipment closer to the border with Ukraine.



Lukashenka's website reports this.

"If you want peace, prepare for war... We have been and are conducting training. Now, due to the current situation and threats, they are on a larger scale. Therefore, we conduct exercises on our territory. We are moving both the joint grouping of armed forces and our armed forces to where we see fit," the self-proclaimed president said.

According to him, there is allegedly "no other plan, no conspiracy" in the transfer of troops closer to the border with Ukraine.



He also said that he could not rule out that "aggression could be launched against Belarus", and that he saw "such readiness on the part of neighbors."



That is why he decided to conduct a surprise check of the immediate reaction forces.



As Lukashenka noted, as of December 22, all operations "are fully completed and the armed forces, special operations forces, special forces are in places of permanent deployment."