Summit on the Ukrainian "peace formula" will be held on February 24 in New York

17:01 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The global summit on the Ukrainian "peace formula" is scheduled for February 24, 2023. It is to be held at the United Nations headquarters in New York through the mediation of UN Secretary General António Guterres.



This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasily Bodnar in an interview with Anadolu agency.



He stressed that Ukraine is ready for peace, but peace is possible only if Russian troops are withdrawn from Ukrainian territory, and the world will put pressure on Moscow, demanding a cessation of military activity.

"This is a war for liberation and independence. We need to liberate our lands, restore our territorial integrity and establish sovereign rights in our sovereign lands. This is the main element of the whole war," Bodnar said.

The Ambassador of Ukraine also thanked Turkey for "supporting the steps aimed at bringing peace in Ukraine."

"I am grateful to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who officially announced that Turkey supports the peace plan proposed by Ukraine and is ready to participate in its implementation," the diplomat added.

Recall that in October 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced to the leaders of the countries of the Group of Seven (G7) a "peace formula" to overcome the Russian threat. In particular, it provides for the defense support of Ukraine, the protection of territorial integrity and the punishment of those responsible for armed aggression. The formula also provides for countering ecocide and fixing the end of the war.



The "Formula of the World" includes 10 points:



1. Radiation and nuclear safety.

2. Food security.

3. Energy security.

4. Release of all prisoners and deportees.

five. Implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of territorial integrity and world order.

6. The withdrawal of Russian troops and the cessation of hostilities.

7. Return of justice.

8. Ecocide resistance.

9. Prevention of escalation.

10. Fixing the end of the war.