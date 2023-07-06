NATO summit in Vilnius will not live up to expectations of Ukrainians - Budanov

The NATO summit to be held next week in Vilnius will most likely fail to live up to Ukrainians' expectations regarding the prospects of joining NATO.
This was stated in an interview with The Times by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov.
According to him, most likely, the summit participants from the countries-members of the Alliance will limit themselves to formal statements.
