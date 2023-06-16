“They will come themselves”: Podolyak on the search for the Russian Federation Zaluzhny and Syrsky

07:12 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia put on the wanted list the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and the Commander of the Ground Forces Alexander Syrsky, whom she herself called killed and made thousands of stories about this.

This technique is intended to solve two problems:

neutralize the status of Ukraine as a victim of the international crime of aggression and formally equate their criminal actions with our defensive ones;

psychological pressure and demoralization of our military.

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, is the step of the Russian Federation with an "open day in special inpatient hospitals."

"It seems to me that both Mr. Syrsky and Mr. Zaluzny will personally come, only there will be nuances. They will come to the people who wrote this, and ask certain questions to them, counter. Let them wait a bit," the adviser to the head of the OP said.

According to Podolyak, such announcements by the Russian Federation "finally discredit Russia as a country that has at least some drop of adequacy."

"You started a war. And you treat the war as if you have some kind of influence on Ukrainian reality. No," he stated.

As it became known later, in addition to Zaluzhny and Syrsky, the commander of the Joint Forces Operation, General Sergei Naev, was also put on the wanted list.