Russia put on the wanted list the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and the Commander of the Ground Forces Alexander Syrsky, whom she herself called killed and made thousands of stories about this.
This technique is intended to solve two problems:
- neutralize the status of Ukraine as a victim of the international crime of aggression and formally equate their criminal actions with our defensive ones;
- psychological pressure and demoralization of our military.
Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, is the step of the Russian Federation with an "open day in special inpatient hospitals."
According to Podolyak, such announcements by the Russian Federation "finally discredit Russia as a country that has at least some drop of adequacy."
As it became known later, in addition to Zaluzhny and Syrsky, the commander of the Joint Forces Operation, General Sergei Naev, was also put on the wanted list.
