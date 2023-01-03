Since September, the Defense Forces have destroyed about 500 Iranian drones, 84 of them in the first two days of January.

During the last massive drone attack on the New Year holidays, the Air Defense destroyed 84 drones, i.e. 100% of those launched by Russia.
In general, since September 2022, the Defense Forces have destroyed almost half a thousand drones of infidels.
Yuriy Ignat, speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of a single telethon.
Yuriy Ignat, speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of a single telethon.
According to him, such figures should not be misleading, since the Russian Federation can bring the next batch of drones from Iran.. Ukraine is preparing for new massive attacks by the Russian Federation, Ignat added.
According to Ignat, the occupiers are deliberately increasing the use of cheap Iranian drones in order to deplete air defenses and put psychological pressure on citizens.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments