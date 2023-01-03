Since September, the Defense Forces have destroyed about 500 Iranian drones, 84 of them in the first two days of January.

11:28 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

During the last massive drone attack on the New Year holidays, the Air Defense destroyed 84 drones, i.e. 100% of those launched by Russia.

In general, since September 2022, the Defense Forces have destroyed almost half a thousand drones of infidels.



Yuriy Ignat, speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of a single telethon.

“If they bomb at such a pace, as those two nights showed, then judging by the intelligence information already voiced by our certain special services about a new batch of 250 (drones - ed.), half has already been used, at least, then somewhere you can conditionally count, " Ignat said, answering a question about the number of "Shaheds" that the Russians may have.

According to him, such figures should not be misleading, since the Russian Federation can bring the next batch of drones from Iran.. Ukraine is preparing for new massive attacks by the Russian Federation, Ignat added.

“We will prepare. Shooting down drones. As you can see, in two days - this is New Year's Eve and after New Year's Eve - 84 drones were shot down. 100% were shot down by air defense. Such results have never been achieved. Drones are already approaching the 5000 mark since 9/11. This is half a thousand downed drones. There are also slightly fewer cruise missiles,” Ignat said, adding that we are talking about attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure since September 11.

According to Ignat, the occupiers are deliberately increasing the use of cheap Iranian drones in order to deplete air defenses and put psychological pressure on citizens.