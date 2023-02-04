For what purpose the Offensive Guard was created - told the Ministry of Internal Affairs

09:11 04 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The offensive guard will be created on the basis of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. Eight assault brigades will be formed on its base, which will deal exclusively with the liberation of Ukrainian territories from Russian invaders. On Friday, February 3, a military expert, Lieutenant General Igor Romanenko, spoke about this in an interview with Channel 24.

He noted that the brigades will begin to be used on the battlefield when the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully complete a strategic defense operation.

"When the Russian troops lose their offensive potential, the Ukrainian ones will go on the counteroffensive.. It is then that the time of the Guard will come," Romanenko said.

He explained that the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces will break through the front and move forward as quickly as possible without stopping in settlements. And it is the brigades from the Offensive Guard that will "clean up" the liberated settlements.

"If the Armed Forces of Ukraine are delayed in every settlement, then the offensive impulse will die out very quickly. And this is unacceptable. Therefore, when the settlement is cordoned off, these brigades from the Offensive Guard will enter there, which will carry out sweeps. Meanwhile, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to liberate the territories,” the lieutenant general said.

Recall that the Ministry of Internal Affairs said that applications were being actively submitted to the Offensive Guard.

Earlier, Igor Klimenko announced the formation of assault brigades of the Offensive Guard by the department.