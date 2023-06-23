Romania is ready to direct the profits of energy companies to the restoration of Ukraine

12:38 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Romania is actively considering the possibility of directing part of the profits of energy companies to the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.



This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine following the meeting of Minister Herman Galushchenko with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminica Odobescu within the framework of the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in London.



The meeting discussed measures to strengthen energy security in the region, as well as assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector in the restoration of infrastructure facilities affected by Russian attacks.



Particular attention was paid to the appeal of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine to foreign partners for cooperation and sharing of additional revenues received by energy companies as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine, which led to a sharp increase in energy market prices and windfall income for these companies.



The Minister of Energy of Romania, Virgil Daniel Popescu, expressed his willingness to consider this initiative.



During the meeting in London, Galushchenko and Odobescu also discussed possible ways and mechanisms for implementing the respective plans.



The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine recalled that the first decision to allocate 10% of excess profits, which is about 12 million euros, to the restoration of Ukraine was made by the international energy company Ignitis Group headquartered in Vilnius (Lithuania).