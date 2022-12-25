Russian leadership argues over winter offensive against Ukraine - AFP

The Russian military leadership has conflicting views on whether to launch a new offensive against Ukraine during the winter months.
This is reported by Agence France-Presse, citing a US military official who spoke to the publication on condition of anonymity.
According to the official, Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly called on top military leaders to present him with "short- and medium-term" plans to continue the war against Ukraine.
He added that the United States "will adjust and adapt quickly" if the nature of the Russian invasion of Ukraine changes.
According to him, for their part, the Ukrainians "are not going to slow down" because of the weather in their desire to return the territory.
