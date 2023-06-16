Russians outside the Russian Federation should be under maximum surveillance - President of the Czech Republic

11:57 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Czech President Petr Pavel believes that all Russians living in Western countries should be under closer surveillance by the security services than they were before Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.



Petr Pavel stated this in an interview with Radio Liberty.

"I think that when the war continues, the security measures against the citizens of Russia should be tougher than under normal conditions.. All Russians living in Western countries should be more monitored than in the past. Because they are citizens of a country waging an aggressive war," the Czech president said.

He added that he felt sorry for these people, but at the same time reminded that when World War II began, all the Japanese who lived in the United States were under strict surveillance.

"This is just the price of war," Petr Pavel stated.

To a clarifying question about the supervision of the Russians, the President of the Czech Republic replied that he meant "supervision of the special services."



Regarding building relationships with the Russian opposition, which is now outside the Russian Federation, Pavel said that although support for Vladimir Putin and the war reaches 75-80%, all the same, "not all Russians are happy with losses, a drop in living standards, a lack of resources and a decrease in the ability to travel" .