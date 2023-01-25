The Russians are going to build new prisons in the occupied territories

08:34 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The occupying Russian government intends to build 24 penal colonies in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.



This was discussed on Tuesday, January 24, at the disposal of the Russian government, the Russian media write.



As stated in the document, the invaders plan to build 12 correctional colonies in the Donetsk region. Seven will be built in the occupied part of the Lugansk region, three in the occupied part of the Kherson region.



Two colonies and one colony-settlement will be built in the Zaporozhye region.



The Russians also want to build three medical correctional institutions and three correctional centers.



As of November 2022, there were 626 correctional colonies in Russia. The media note that on average, this is about seven colonies per region.