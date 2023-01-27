The Russians are trying to create a picture of the success of the Russian army

12:35 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Rospropaganda deliberately spread disinformation in an attempt to create a picture of the success of the Russian army.



This is stated in the review of the British Ministry of Defense, published on January 27.



It is noted that the last week, Russian propagandists claimed that the Russian troops had made significant progress, breaking through the defenses of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region near Orekhov and in the Donetsk region in the Ugledar region.