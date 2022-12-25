The Russians are trying to set the Europeans against refugees from Ukraine

17:22 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian propagandists are spreading disinformation about Ukrainian refugees in order to turn the Europeans against them.



This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Propagandists are stoking fear and causing division among Ukraine’s European allies who are preparing to accept a new flow of refugees. For example, Russian media recently spread a fake story about a German woman whose house was allegedly set on fire by Ukrainian refugees. Propagandists lie that Ukrainians are wreaking havoc on people who accepted them ", the message says.



It is noted that in Germany, where more than a million Ukrainians live, graffiti with threats began to appear on houses and schools for refugees, and there were also arson attempts.