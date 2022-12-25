The Russians are trying to set the Europeans against refugees from Ukraine

Russian propagandists are spreading disinformation about Ukrainian refugees in order to turn the Europeans against them.
This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is noted that in Germany, where more than a million Ukrainians live, graffiti with threats began to appear on houses and schools for refugees, and there were also arson attempts.
