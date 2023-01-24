The Russians carried out an unsuccessful offensive operation in the Zaporozhye region

11:54 24 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The occupying Russian forces have not made any confirmed territorial gains in the Zaporizhzhia region and have probably conducted an unsuccessful offensive operation in the region in the last 72 hours.



This was announced by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in a report for January 23.



It is noted that, despite the incessant statements of the occupying authorities about the capture of a number of settlements in Zaporozhye, there is no confirmation of this information.



Thus, on January 22, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that unspecified units of the Eastern Military District "captured more advantageous positions during offensive operations in the Zaporozhye region," without providing any details.



The local occupying authorities also initiated a number of unsubstantiated claims that Russian troops had allegedly occupied Kamenskoye, Malyye Shcherbaki, Shcherbaki, Novoandreevka, Novodanilovka, Malaya Tokmachka and Belogorye.



Analysts emphasize that Russian sources refute these data: military bloggers write that on January 23, Ukrainian forces regrouped and held the Malye Shcherbaki-Shcherbaki-Novoandreevka-Novodanilovka line.



The ISW believes that the purpose of promoting claims of Russian tactical success in the Zaporozhye region is to distract the Russians from the lack of promised progress in Bakhmut.