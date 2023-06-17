The Russians conveyed "hello" to the leaders of African countries, who are now in Kyiv

12:50 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Kyiv, during the visit of leaders of African countries, a series of explosions occurred as a result of the launch of Russian rockets. Air defense forces previously destroyed six Kinzhal missiles, six Kalibr cruise missiles and two reconnaissance drones.

This was reported in the Air Force after lights out.

Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba commented on the Russian rocket attacks on Kyiv during the visit of African leaders.

"Putin is 'confidence-building' by launching the largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks, just as African leaders visit our capital. Russian missiles are a signal to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace," the minister said.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak also reacted to the missile attack.

"Another terrorist attack on the capital has been repelled. The Russian missile attack took place just when the leaders of African countries arrived in the capital. Rutin wants to demonstrate that he is ready to neglect the safety of foreign leaders, he actually does not care, because he experiences complete impunity. And in the place of leaders African countries can be any.



We remember that the missiles were also flying when US President Joe Biden and UN Secretary General António Guterres arrived in Ukraine," Yermak wrote.

He added that the world must understand that consolidation and the most rigid position towards Russia is now necessary. Strength should be shown to a state that undermines global security and acts with terrorist methods.