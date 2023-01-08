Russians expect offensive in two areas from Ukrainian Armed Forces - British intelligence

In recent weeks, the Russians have been strengthening defense fortifications in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporozhye region, especially between the cities of Vasilyevka and Orekhov. Russia maintains a huge force in this sector. This is stated in the review of the British Ministry of Defense for January 8.

“The way Russia has worked to improve defenses suggests that commanders are most likely concerned about the possibility of large offensive actions by Ukraine in two sectors: either in the north of the Luhansk region or in Zaporozhye,” the report says.

According to British intelligence, a big breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region will destroy the "land bridge" between the territory of the Russian Federation and the occupied Crimea, and the advance of Ukrainian troops in the Luhansk region will further undermine the main goal of the Russians - the so-called "liberation of Donbass". The military leadership of the Russian Federation must decide which of these two directions to transfer more forces for defense.

Earlier it was reported that another echelon with the Russian military, consisting of about 700-800 people, was transferred to Belarus. Thus, over the past two days, at least 1,400-1,600 Russian soldiers could have been transferred to Vitebsk.

Ukrainian defenders arrange such hell for the invaders that they dream of escaping to the war in Syria.