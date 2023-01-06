The Russians left the inhabitants of 73 settlements of the Zaporozhye region without electricity

14:14 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of enemy rocket attacks in the Zaporozhye region, power supply lines and equipment were damaged. Citizens of 73 settlements remain without electricity. This was reported in the Zaporizhzhia District Police Department.

"Today, January 6, due to damage to power lines, poles and equipment without power supply, 23,894 consumers in 73 settlements of the Zaporozhye region. Over the past day, Zaporozhyeoblenergo OJSC has resumed power supply to 7,268 consumers.

The OVA noted that the specialists of the Zaporizhzhya RESs eliminated damage to the power grids of the Stepnogorsk section, caused by enemy shelling the day before, and healed 5,950 households.



Power supply of 1,316 subscribers, previously de-energized as a result of hostilities, has been resumed in the Orekhovsky district branch.



And in Zaporizhzhia, two single blackouts that were last morning have been eliminated.



Due to active hostilities and lack of access to places of damage to power networks, emergency and restoration work was not carried out in the Gulyaipolsky district office yesterday, no new outages were recorded.