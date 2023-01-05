Russians in the Kherson region banned the use of the hryvnia

17:14 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Since January 1, in the occupied part of the Kherson region, a ban on the use of the hryvnia has been introduced, and the Russians are hunting for people who exchange money. This was announced during a briefing by Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yuriy Sobolevsky.

"From the 1st of this month, the use of the hryvnia in circulation has already been banned, and they are now very closely monitoring that they do not accept the hryvnia. In addition, they staged a real hunt for people who made currency exchange. It is clear that it was illegal, but it made it possible to exchange rubles for hryvnia, which people received. The same people provided services, when they could transfer funds to the card, they gave out cash," Sobolevsky said.

According to him, now these people are being hunted under very strict responsibility.