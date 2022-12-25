Russians set up a psychiatric hospital on the Arabat Spit in the Kherson region

17:08 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On the Arabat Strelka near the village of Strelkove in the Kherson region, the Rashists have built a psychiatric hospital and are taking the kidnapped residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine there.



It is reported by the Center for National Resistance.



It is noted that among the abducted patients are mainly patients from similar medical institutions in Nova Kakhovka and Oleshek, as well as settlements in the Kherson region.



People are being held at the Geologist recreation center, which the Russians captured and converted into a psychiatric hospital.

"Most of the staff were brought from Russia, but there are also locals who agreed to take care of patients. Please note that this is a kidnapping of people who cannot make decisions on their own. In fact, patients are being held hostage," the CNS said in a statement.

The organization also recalled that the Russians continue to actively deport, and in fact kidnap children from Ukrainian boarding schools for further "adoption".

"According to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, the forced transfer of children from one ethnic group to another is a sign of genocide. Children are deliberately taken to remote areas of the Russian Federation, in particular, to the Leningrad, Volgograd, Novosibirsk, Tyumen regions," the CNS noted.

It is reported that propaganda uses the abduction of children and other Ukrainians, in particular patients of specialized medical institutions, as an excuse to create an emotional background and fakes.