On the Arabat Strelka near the village of Strelkove in the Kherson region, the Rashists have built a psychiatric hospital and are taking the kidnapped residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine there.
It is reported by the Center for National Resistance.
It is noted that among the abducted patients are mainly patients from similar medical institutions in Nova Kakhovka and Oleshek, as well as settlements in the Kherson region.
People are being held at the Geologist recreation center, which the Russians captured and converted into a psychiatric hospital.
The organization also recalled that the Russians continue to actively deport, and in fact kidnap children from Ukrainian boarding schools for further "adoption".
It is reported that propaganda uses the abduction of children and other Ukrainians, in particular patients of specialized medical institutions, as an excuse to create an emotional background and fakes.
